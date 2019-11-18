  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    9:00 PMAll Rise
    10:00 PMBull
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Fatal Stabbing, Local TV, Stabbing, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 32-year-old man was killed in a stabbing in southeast Baltimore Monday evening, police said.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Angelsea Street just before 5:45 p.m. for a report of someone being cut. When they arrived, they found the victim with a stab wound to the upper body.

He was taken to an area hospital where he later died, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Comments