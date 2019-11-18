Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 32-year-old man was killed in a stabbing in southeast Baltimore Monday evening, police said.
Officers were called to the 1200 block of Angelsea Street just before 5:45 p.m. for a report of someone being cut. When they arrived, they found the victim with a stab wound to the upper body.
He was taken to an area hospital where he later died, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
You must log in to post a comment.