GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Three men were arrested in connection with a home invasion in Glen Burnie Monday evening, Anne Arundel County police said.
Antonio Dean Simpson, 40, no fixed address; Parris Benjamin Chisholm III, 25, of Glen Burnie and Kameron Kyree Watkins, 21, of Annapolis, each face a number of charges in the home invasion, including burglary, assault and destruction of property.
Officers were called to the home in the 200 block of Vernon Avenue around 7 p.m. Monday. Police learned the trio forced their way into the home after a verbal confrontation.
All three fled the scene on foot but were arrested, police said.
Officers reportedly recovered seven small baggies of suspected cocaine from Watson.
The victim reported having back pain after the incident but refused medical treatment, police said.
