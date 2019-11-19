BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Join Linh Bui and Tim Williams as they fall for Maryland. They travel the state to give WJZ viewers great ways to enjoy the state’s beauty.
Up, up and away with Tim as he takes flight in a hot air balloon, Linh jumps in the bay and gets us up close and personal with oyster farming, soar above the trees with Tim as he searches for colorful fall foliage, climb a mountain with Linh as she hikes the Catoctin Mountains, and wake up at the crack of dawn with Tim as he searches for birds in Southern Maryland.
The stories air in the mornings on WJZ Nov. 18-22.
There’s plenty of time to enjoy leaf-peeping, Tim Williams takes you along the Appalachian Trail where you can see fall colors.
Linh Bui takes you to Solomon’s Island to learn more about Oyster farming.
You must log in to post a comment.