BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of local students got to pick out, try on and go home with a brand new winter coat Tuesday.

1,008 winter coats were given to area students as part of the annual Coats for Kids event hosted by the Knights of Columbus and Archdiocese of Baltimore.

“In giving, we receive,” Archbishop William E. Lori said. “So their happiness, I think, imparts joy to all of us.”

All of the coats are brand new. They were purchased by Knights of Columbus.

“Worth every penny,” Dale Trott, of the Maryland Knights of Columbus, said. “To buy these kids coats is insignificant to the smiles you see on these kids faces.”

As temperatures drop this winter, a warm winter coat becomes more important.

“In many cases, you see kids come in and all they’ve got on is a sweatshirt in the coldest weather,” Trott said.

What is left over will be distributed through various Catholic charities.

“All these coats will find a deserving young person,” Lori said.