BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Lottery is searching for its newest Multi-Match millionaire, after a player won the $1.3 million jackpot for the Monday, November 18 drawing.
The winner is the sixth player to hit the Multi-Match jackpot in 2019, can choose between the $1.3 million annuity or an estimated $1.075 million cash option (before taxes).
The player bought the winning ticket with the numbers 2, 8, 14, 15, 18 and 26 at Woodlawn Sunoco at 6725 Dogwood Road in Woodlawn in Baltimore County.
They have 182 days to claim their prize in person at the Lottery headquarters at 1800 Washington Boulevard in Baltimore, lottery officials said.
The Woodlawn Sunoco will get a $1,300 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
So far, of the five Multi-Match jackpots hit earlier in 2019- only one remains unclaimed. The Lottery is still looking for the player who hit the $775,000 jackpot in the August 19 drawing sold at a Giant located at 842 Muddy Branch Road in Gaithersburg.
In addition to the two Multi-Match winners, the Lottery is also waiting to meet and greet the winner of a $1 million Powerball prize on a ticket for the Nov. 13 drawing that was sold at 7-Eleven #11534, 2129 Defense Highway in Crofton. That ticket matched the first five winning numbers (23, 26, 27, 28 and 66), but fell just short of winning the jackpot because it didn’t match the Power Ball number (11).
You must log in to post a comment.