BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man will serve two life sentences for the rape and murder of Jessica Gibson in September 2017.
The Office of the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City announced the sentencing on Wednesday, over a year after James House pled guilty to first-degree rape and first-degree murder.
Police responded to the back of the Port Discovery Children’s Museum on September 13, 2017, for a report of an unresponsive person. Police found the body of 35-year-old Gibson hidden behind several large pallets.
Her pants were pulled down to her knees and there was evidence of trauma to her head, arms and body, police said.
The medical examiner said the victim suffered “significant trauma” to her neck, including fractured cartilage to her throat, contusions, lacerations and abrasions around her head, face and along her arms, legs and torso. There was also evidence the victim had suffered forced sexual abuse both before and after she was dead.
Police identified House through video surveillance, community tips and DNA evidence.
He was arrested on September 16, 2017, and he at first denied he was involved but after he was shown photos from surveillance video of himself and the victim walking together right before she was murdered- he changed his story.
He told police Gibson was a prostitute and that he was going to pay her to perform certain sexual acts, but when he realized he didn’t have enough money, he strangled her until she was unconscious.
House confessed that he raped her, took the money he initially paid her and left. He was arrested after his confession.
