Comments
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a car that was pulled out of a pond in Dundalk after someone called reporting a “suspicious circumstance”.
The person calling police said they saw what looked to be a car in the Stansbury Park Pond. When police looked, they noticed a car was in fact in the pond, and they pulled it out.
They are working to identify the car and its owner. The car had no plate and police said there was so much algae that the VIN number was covered.
It also looked as if it had been in the water for a while, due to the amount of algae, police said.
This story is developing.
You must log in to post a comment.