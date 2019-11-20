PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — A man in Pasadena has been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography after an investigation with Anne Arundel County Police.
27-year-old Dustin Pfeiffer was arrested on November 15 after a months-long investigation.
Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit began the investigation connected to a report of a specific account that was reportedly directly associated in uploading child pornographic images to a website.
Detectives identified an address involved, and on June 7, 2019, detectives searched the 4000 block of Mountain Road in Pasadena, Maryland- where Pfeiffer lived.
They seized numerous digital devices and recovered evidence of child pornography on them.
The Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on this incident or the suspect to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.
