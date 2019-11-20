BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were arrested after allegedly robbing a woman at a BP gas station on York Road in Baltimore, police said Wednesday.
At around 5:15 a.m., a 54-year-old woman was at the gas station in the 5300 block of York Road when she said she was approached by two men.
She said the two suspects put a blunt object in the woman’s side, implied they were armed with a gun and robbed her of $15 before they fled the gas station.
The victim described the suspects to the officer who responded, who remembered seeing the suspects while he was on his way to the scene.
The two suspects were quickly located and arrested.
23-year-old Asante Walston of the 1200 block of Silverthorne Road and 23-year-old Tony Russell of the 800 block of St. Dunstans Road.
Both are charged with armed robbery.
You must log in to post a comment.