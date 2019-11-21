



Baltimore County Aminal Services is waiving all adoption fees after dozens of cats were rescued from a home in Middle River.

More than 200 cats, living and dead, were recovered from the home of Garriott Cox and Pamela Arrington along Bird River Road. The two are now facing more than 60 counts of animal cruelty charges.

Many of the cats were taken to the Baltimore County Animal Services shelter in Baldwin, which is now operating well overcapacity.

“We’re 125 percent over capacity, so that’s why we waived the fees in order to try to move some animals out into loving homes,” Chief of Baltimore County Animal Services Kevin Usilton said.

Some of the animals have already found new homes, while others were reunited with their former owners. However, 49 still remain in the shelter, but right now, only six are available for adoption while the others recover.

Baltimore County Police Corporal Shawn Vinson told WJZ 19 other cats are on administrative hold because Cox and Arrington are fighting to get some of them back.

“We might be in a situation again where we have to go in there again and rescue more animals if they’re allowed to go back to them,” Vinson said.

Cox and Arrington are scheduled to appear in court in Towson on Friday.