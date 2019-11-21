BREAKINGEx-Mayor Catherine Pugh Pleads Guilty To Four Federal Charges In 'Healthy Holly' Scandal
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County has won a federal grant award to support the launch of a Towson Circulator pilot.

The $1.65 million award was announced by U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger and John Sarbanes.

The grant was requested by County Executive Johnny Olszewski’s administration in an effort to create innovative transportation options for Baltimore County residents.

In his Fiscal Year 2020 Budget, Olszewski included funds to begin planning a Towson Circulator pilot, with plans to expand to other communities.

The award, announced as part of a nearly $14 million federal, statewide investment, will support the purchase of new buses and infrastructure for the Towson Circulator.

