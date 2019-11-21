BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 29-year-old correctional officer from Baltimore has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for bribery and drug smuggling, the city state’s attorney’s office said Thursday.
Darryl Floyd pleaded guilty to bribery by a public official and possession with intent to distribute Buprenorphine — commonly known as suboxone — after a package with the drug fell from his person as he walked into the Metropolitan Transition Center on April 18, officials said.
In his plea agreement, Floyd admitted he was paid $1,200 to smuggle contraband, including suboxone, cigarettes and a tube of sniffing glue, into the facility, which housed hundreds of pre-trial detainees.
The suboxone had a street value of around $7,500, officials said.
Floyd was also sentenced to two years of supervised probation after his release.
