LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — The woman whose body was found along Interstate 95 in Prince George’s County Thursday morning was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer, state police said.

Police said a driver reported seeing the body on the shoulder of the northbound interstate near Route 198 in the Laurel area around 7:30 a.m.

First responders were called to the scene and pronounced the woman dead.

State police said a preliminary investigation showed the woman was a pedestrian and was struck by a Freightliner Cascadia that then fled the scene.

Two lanes of I-95 remain closed while police investigate the crash.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-345-2101.

