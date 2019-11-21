Comments
LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — The woman whose body was found along Interstate 95 in Prince George’s County Thursday morning was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer, state police said.
Police said a driver reported seeing the body on the shoulder of the northbound interstate near Route 198 in the Laurel area around 7:30 a.m.
First responders were called to the scene and pronounced the woman dead.
State police said a preliminary investigation showed the woman was a pedestrian and was struck by a Freightliner Cascadia that then fled the scene.
Two lanes of I-95 remain closed while police investigate the crash.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-345-2101.
You must log in to post a comment.