



Thanksgiving is just one week away, and for one farm in Fulton, this is the busiest time of the year.

46 million turkeys will be consumed on Thanksgiving, and while some go with the frozen verity, others opt for something a little more fresh.

Glenn Rothschild has been getting his fresh turkeys from the recently re-named Sho Nuf Turkey Farm since 1988.

“This is the only place to buy turkey,” Rothschild said.

The farm has been in the same family for over 80 years.

“We raise here between 20 and 30,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays,” Owner Chris Bohrer said.

Bohrer said there’s a couple reasons why their fresh turkeys taste better.

“They’re very stress free,” he said. “They’re grown here on the farm, they walk, they’re never trucked or hauled from here to our harvest facility.”

Once harvested, the turkeys chill in an ice bath for more than eight hours.

“They naturally absorb some chilling water in the process and that makes them moist,” Bohrer said.

Sho Nuf Turkey Farm has a request form for fresh turkeys on their website that will be posted until Sunday.

After Sunday, customers have to call the farm to make sure they have them in stock.