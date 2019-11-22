MARBURY, Md. (WJZ) — A 10-year-old boy was charged with a fourth-degree sex offense following a game of tag at a Maryland school.
A letter sent home by Charles County Public Schools officials stated that the incident occurred on Oct. 29 at Gale-Bailey Elementary School in Marbury.
According to school officials, the fourth-grade students were playing a game of tag that escalated when a boy began making inappropriate comments and movements toward the girls. One of the boys also wrapped his arms around one of the girls.
The girls reported the incident to the teacher on recess duty and the teacher then took the girls to the Vice Principal to make a statement. The boys also were required to write out statements, the school said.
The schools contacted the parents of all the children involved. The School Resource Officer began investigating the incident and police ended up charging the boy.
Once the boy was charged, the principal imposed a disciplinary consequence as laid out in the school’s student code of conduct for each child involved based on their involvement.
