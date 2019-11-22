Comments
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. is recalling over 172,000 pounds of chicken fried rice products that may be contaminated with pieces of plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday.
The not-ready-to-eat, frozen chicken fried rice items were produced from July 9, 2019, to July 11, 2019, with various packaging and best by dates. The following products are subject to recall:
- 54-oz. cardboard packages containing “AJINOMOTO YAKITORI CHICKEN WITH JAPANESE-STYLE FRIED RICE” with date codes “3559007, 3559008, 3559015, 3559190 and 3559191” and best by dates of “1/7/2020, 1/8/2020, 1/15/2020, 7/9/2020 and 7/10/2020.”
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-34708” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
These items were shipped to retail locations in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey and Texas.
You must log in to post a comment.