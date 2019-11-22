Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The newest member of the Baltimore County Police Department is just a little shorter than some of the other recruits.
A nine-week-old bloodhound puppy is about to start training to be a search and rescue dog.
Meet the newest member of the #BCoPD K9 team! Read more about her on our website: https://t.co/LxwAzdLWao ^NL pic.twitter.com/HFDZ9lrnfY
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) November 22, 2019
After 10 months of specialized coursework, she will join the department’s other two bloodhounds — Winston and Bella — as an active member of the K9 team.
The department says it’s still working to give her a special name.
