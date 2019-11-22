BALTIMORE, MD – Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced that 41-year-old DiAnte Eugene Yawn of Upper Marlboro pleaded guilty to one count of theft scheme greater than $100,000 Friday afternoon.
Yawn, who was not a registered tax preparer, on behalf of numerous Maryland residents prepared and filed state income tax returns for a fee from 2014 to 2016.
He was reported filing false information, reducing his clients tax liabilities and wrongfully increasing their state tax refunds collectively by $100,000, officials said.
The returns contained false entries concerning business income and loss, dental and medical expenses, unreimbursed medical expenses, educational expenses, false reported tax preparation fees and a false W-2, according to the release.
Yawn was sentenced to five years incarceration, suspending all but six months, three years supervised probation upon release, prohibited from acting as a tax payer while on probation and a lien to be placed on his social security number to collect restitution.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.