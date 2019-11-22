OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A 17-year-old Owings Mills High School student has been charged with assaulting five school staff members following an incident Thursday.
Baltimore County police said the student assaulted the staff members in an altercation around 11 a.m. Thursday.
A video circulating on social media appears to show the student repeatedly yelling profanity in a staff member’s face before punching him.
WATCH: Video shows fight at Owings Mills High School (warning: clip contains profanity)
The school sent a letter to parents Thursday saying police were investigating.
“At no time were students in danger. We are sharing this information with our community so you are aware of the incident. Please be assured, the type of behavior exhibited by the student today will not be tolerated. In addition to legal consequences, the school will take appropriate disciplinary action as outlined in the Student Handbook and Policy,” the letter said.
The student, whose name has not been released, is being charged as a juvenile.
You must log in to post a comment.