BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was sentenced to life plus 20 years in prison Friday for murder and related charges.

A Baltimore jury convicted Douglas Dorsey, 26, of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.

On Saturday, June 2, 2018, Maryland State Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Baker St., in the Sandtown-Winchester community.

When officers arrived, they located the victim – later identified as Michael Johnson. Johnson sustained approximately five gunshot wounds to the back and legs.

Johnson was taken to Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Through an investigation, it was discovered that moments before the shooting occurred, Johnson and two other individuals were sitting on the front steps of a row house located in the 1600 block of Gilmor St.

At the same time, Dorsey walked eastbound in the 1600 block of Presbury St. before turning right onto N. Gilmor St. Dorsey and a second suspect then opened fire on Johnson.

On June 18, 2018, the second murder suspect was shot and killed in the 1000 block of West North Ave.

Maryland State Police secured the crime scene and located evidence related to the shooting near the corner of Gilmor and Baker St. The crime scene consisted of six 9mm cartridge casings, five small-caliber casings and two projectiles.

Several security cameras in the area were discovered to have captured footage of the suspects on the day of the shooting. Detectives were able to identify both suspects after sharing photographic stills from the footage along with a portion of the surveillance video with the public.

During this investigation, witnesses also came forward with knowledge of the suspects that committed the murder.