  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Food, Google, Local TV, Maryland, Recipes, Talkers, Thanksgiving


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s almost Thanksgiving — which means we’re ready to give thanks and stuff our faces!

House Method released a list of the most-searched Thanksgiving recipes by state. They used Google Trends to see what people were searching for ahead of Gobble Day.

In Maryland, residents are searching for turkey recipes.

Credit: House Method

As for dessert, Marylanders are looking up recipes for sweet potato pie.

Credit: House Method

Delawareans are also looking for turkey recipes, but they search for pumpkin cheesecake recipes for dessert. In DC, it’s salad and brownies. Pennsylvanians look for turkey and pumpkin pie recipes and in Virginia it’s turkey and brownies.

Click here to see what’s popular in your state. 

 

Comments