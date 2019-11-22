Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s almost Thanksgiving — which means we’re ready to give thanks and stuff our faces!
House Method released a list of the most-searched Thanksgiving recipes by state. They used Google Trends to see what people were searching for ahead of Gobble Day.
In Maryland, residents are searching for turkey recipes.
As for dessert, Marylanders are looking up recipes for sweet potato pie.
Delawareans are also looking for turkey recipes, but they search for pumpkin cheesecake recipes for dessert. In DC, it’s salad and brownies. Pennsylvanians look for turkey and pumpkin pie recipes and in Virginia it’s turkey and brownies.
Click here to see what’s popular in your state.
