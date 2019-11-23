  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMCollege Football Texas A&M @ Georgia
    7:00 PMWJZ Saturday News at 7PM
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Accident, Baltimore, Baltimore County Fire Department, Baltimore News, crash, Gibby's Restaurant, Local TV, Talkers

LUTHERVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a car crashed through Gibby’s Seafood in Lutherville on Saturday afternoon.

Baltimore County firefighters were called to the 2300 block of York Road around 2 p.m. for a report of a car that had crashed into a building.

Firefighters said that three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals.

Officials have not yet released any additional information.

Comments