LUTHERVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a car crashed through Gibby’s Seafood in Lutherville on Saturday afternoon.
Baltimore County firefighters were called to the 2300 block of York Road around 2 p.m. for a report of a car that had crashed into a building.
#bcofd CAR INTO BUILDING 2318 York Rd Gibbys// FD responding to reports of a car into the building with possible injuries at location. DT1405^TF
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) November 23, 2019
Firefighters said that three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals.
UPDATE #bcofd CAR INTO BUILDING 2318 York Rd// 3 subjects with non-life threatening injuries have been transported to local hospital. DT1405^TF
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) November 23, 2019
Officials have not yet released any additional information.
