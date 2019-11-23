Menu
Howard University To Pay Tribute To Alumnus Congressman Elijah Cummings
Howard University will celebrate the life and legacy of the late Congressman Elijah Cummings on Monday during a special tribute.
State Fire Marshal's Office Makes Stolen Vehicle Arrest After Arson In Allegany County
The State Fire Marshal's Office, with assistance from Maryland State Police, arrested a man Saturday morning for a vehicle theft that occurred at the scene of an arson in Cumberland.
Williams Leads Howard To 2nd Win, Beating Morgan St. 20-15
Quinton Williams hit Michael Cornwell on an 8-yard touchdown toss in the final seconds of the game and Howard then held off a Morgan State charge to claim a 20-15 victory on Saturday.
Markstrom Helps Canucks To Shootout Win Over Capitals
Jacob Markstrom stopped 32 shots and then denied seven more during an extended shootout, helping the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 2-1 on Saturday.
Lucas Scores 26 To Lead Milwaukee Over Morgan St. 62-57
Te'Jon Lucas had a career-high 26 points as Milwaukee edged Morgan State 62-57 in the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase on Saturday.
Graves, Mballa Lead Buffalo To 76-73 Win Over Towson
Jayvon Graves had 25 points and Josh Mballa had a tip-in with 23.4 seconds left that put Buffalo ahead to stay in a 76-73 victory over Towson at the Charleston Classic on Friday night.
Meg McNamara Has Your Updated Forecast
Meg McNamara Has Your Updated Forecast
9 hours ago
Bob Turk Has A Look At Your Updated Forecast
Bob Turk Has A Look At Your Updated Forecast
19 hours ago
Weather Stories
Weather Blog | Chilly With Clear Skies Overnight
The weekend is upon us and here is the scoop: chilly with clear skies overnight, low near 30.
Weather Blog | Showers Possible To Start The Weekend
A pleasant and very average November day, that featured lots of sun and light winds, has turned rather overcast, but still mild.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Baltimore's Top 4 Beer Bars, Ranked
Wondering where to find the best beer bars near you?
Falling For Maryland: Enjoying Outdoor Autumn Experiences Across The State
Join Linh Bui and Tim Williams as they fall for Maryland. They travel the state to give WJZ viewers great ways to enjoy the state's beauty.
Baltimore To Host A Variety Of Food And Drink Events This Week
When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Baltimore this week. From a wine dinner to cooking classes, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.
Light City's 'Sparks Gallery' Displays Masterpieces With A Message
Light City is almost over, but there is still time to get out and enjoy all the fun to be had.
Maryland Weather | Rain Forces Light City To Close Early
Officials shut down Light City festivities in Baltimore Thursday evening due to rain.
Food Vendors Shine At Light City Baltimore
Light City features some of the brightest art displays of the year in Baltimore, but it also features some of the city's tastiest local food.
Travel
Hitting The Road For Thanksgiving Week? Here Are The Best Times To Travel
Millions of Americans will take to the highways for Thanksgiving week.
Flying This Thanksgiving? Experts Say Get To The Airport Early
If you're flying out of Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshal Airport for the Thanksgiving holiday, experts say you need to get to the airport early.
How To Register For A Mammogram If You Missed The Mammothon
One in eight women in the United States will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime, but mammograms can find cancer early, when it is most treatable.
How To Get Free Breakfast From WJZ’s Morning Team
Start your week off right with FREE breakfast.
It’s Academic | November 23, 2019
November 23, 2019 at 4:05 pm
It's Academic
C. Milton Wright: 560
Atholton: 440
