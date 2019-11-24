Comments
MANCHESTER, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County firefighter died in a motor vehicle accident early Sunday morning, according to the Manchester Volunteer Fire Department.
Police said Brent Hahn was driving on MD 27 near Manchester just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning when his vehicle went off the road and crashed into a tree.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 24-years-old.
Brent Hahn was also a volunteer firefighter with the Manchester Volunteer Fire company, they said.
“Brent was a major asset to our department and community, a dedicated volunteer who always put forth the most effort,” The department said in a Facebook post.
They are asking that people keep Hahn’s family and friends in their prayers.
You must log in to post a comment.