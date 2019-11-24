Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a special birthday celebration for a Baltimore resident who will mark a major milestone this week.
Bessie Elizabeth Harding turns 110 years old this week, and Monday she will celebrate with a proclamation from Baltimore Mayor Jack Young.
Harding moved to Baltimore in the mid-1930s, and waited on tables at the Mount Vernon Club on Mount Vernon Place for more than 30 years.
She now enjoys spending time with her family. Happy birthday, Bessie!
