ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — A Cecil County man was arrested and charged Monday after an investigation found evidence he was possessing and distributing child pornography, Maryland State Police say.
Parke Reese, 21, of Elkton, is charged with three counts of distribution of child pornography, nine counts of possession of child pornography and one count of visual surveillance with prurient intent.
He was arrested at his home without incident and is being held without bail at the Cecil County Detention Center.
In August 2019, Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force got a CyberTip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children involving an individual who they say was distributing child pornography online.
The investigation revealed that Reese was allegedly recording video footage of a juvenile in a private location, investigators were able to identify the suspect and his home in Cecil County.
At around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning, state police, along with Homeland Security investigators served a search warrant at Reese’s home, where they found his electronic devices’ had multiple child pornography files. The devices were seized.
State police identified the juvenile seen in the surreptitiously recorded video and the matter is being investigated by Child Protective Services of Cecil County.
