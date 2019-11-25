TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County officials announced Monday plans to introduce the Secure All Firearms Effectively Act, which would require firearm retail establishments in the County to install responsible security measures to protect their inventory from potential burglaries.
“We must do whatever we can to keep our communities safe, and that includes doing more to keep firearms out of the hands of criminals,” said County Executive Olszewski. “This bill is a straightforward solution to ensure that we keep stolen weapons off our streets and out of our communities.”
According to officials, seven Baltimore County firearm retail establishments were burglarized 10 times in 2018 and 2019. In four of those incidents, burglars succeeded in stealing firearms, including one incident where 51 weapons were stolen.
Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said in a statement the goal of the licensing is to avoid more “preventable incidents in which multiple weapons are stolen,” that could “end up in the hands of violent criminals,”
The bill would create a new county license for firearm retail establishments and temporary gun shows that fall under the county’s regulatory authority.
To get a license, establishments and gun shows have to implement a Baltimore County Police Department-approved safety plan. Under that plan, a temporary gun show must have a security plan approved by the chief of police that includes an alarm system, video surveillance and a live security guard.
Other requirements include the establishments and shows must be monitored by the alarm system registered with the county and a video system, physical barriers preventing vehicle intrusion into the building, security gates or screens over the windows and some sort of security gate or screen over the doors.
The bill will be introduced in the County Council session on Monday, December 16.
