WASHINGTON, DC (WJZ) — Two local Baltimore-area police departments are set to receive funding for DNA processing, to address a “national backlog,” according to the Baltimore congressional delegation.
U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger and John Sarbanes (all D-Md), announced $477,000 in federal funding for the Baltimore County Police Department and the Baltimore City Police Crime Laboratory to process DNA samples.
The county department will receive $225,000 and the city crime laboratory will receive $252,000.
The funding is coming through the Department of Justice’s DNA Capacity Enhancement and Backlog Reduction program, and will be used to “increase the capacity of each Departments’ Laboratory processing to reduce the number of forensic DNA samples awaiting analysis and prevent a backlog of samples,”
