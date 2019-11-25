Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re looking for the perfect gift for the Orioles fan in your life- listen up!
This holiday season, the O’s are offering several deals for fans of all ages on what they’re calling “Black and Orange Friday”.
Fans can get deep discounts on ticket packages, starting at just $45.
Memberships for the 2020 Kids Cheer Free Program are also on sale, and from 10-5 on Friday, fans can get 50 percent off all gear from the Orioles official team store at Camden Yards.
