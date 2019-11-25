BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ms. Bessie Elizabeth Harding moved to Baltimore in the 1930s. She was in her 20s back then, and now at 110 years old, she’s the oldest living Baltimore resident.

And as family and friends gathered to celebrate her birthday, she didn’t waste the opportunity to remind them.

“Don’t ever turn nobody down that needs help, and you can help them,” Harding said.

That’s just how she lives her life, and what she credits for her longevity.

“Being nice and trying to help others along the way.”

Well, that and a strong faith, she says.

“I live for Jesus,” Harding said.

To honor the remarkable woman, Mayor Jack Young declared November 25, 2019, as Ms. Bessie Elizabeth Harding Day.

“Whereas, the citizens of Baltimore are thrilled and share this exciting milestone, in celebrating the birthday of our oldest resident.” Mayor Young said.

Ms. Harding moved to Baltimore in the 1930s with her husband and raised her two nieces and one nephew here.

“She’s a good person, and she’s going to tell you what’s on her mind.” her great-nephew Aaron Moore said.

“It’s good to have her here, right? She’s here for a reason.” her great-niece Jeri Moore Bentley said.