ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — A van transporting nine prisoners was involved in a crash that shut down two lanes of I-95 south Monday morning.
The crash happened around 8 a.m. near I-695 in Rosedale, exit 64. Two left lanes were blocked as police cleared the crash.
According to Maryland State Police, seven of the prisoners were taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview for treatment. The other two were taken to MedStar Franklin Square.
All nine prisoners are under police watch.
The two correctional officers inside the vehicle were not injured and are at both hospitals to guard the prisoners.
Police said the van carrying the prisoners was rear-ended by another vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle is not being identified.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
BaCo SB I-95 at I-695 (Ex64) 2 left lanes remain blocked from crash. #baltraffic pic.twitter.com/NpJ7aELzZl
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) November 25, 2019
