Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis police are investigating a burglary after a man was found sleeping on a couch in a home Friday night.
Officers responded to the 100 block of West Washington Street for a reported burglary around 11:10 p.m.
The residents told police when they returned home, they found their door forced open and a man asleep on their couch, police said.
Officers arrested 31-year-old Randall Hurlburt of Washington, DC and charged him with fourth-degree burglary and destruction of property.
Hurlburt was released by the District Court Commissioner without bond.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.