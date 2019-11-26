  • WJZ 13On Air

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police arrested 29-year-old Lagary Williamson III and 30-year-old Antwone Jamal Legette Jr. in the robbery of a JCPenney located in Marley Station Mall Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:40 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the JCPenney store located in the 7900 Ritchie Highway for a reported robbery.

Store security said two men attempted to steal items from the store, threatening loss prevention officers with a knife before fleeing the store with stolen items, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Lagary Williamson III
(Photo Credit Anne Arundel County Police Department)

Antwone Jamal Legette Jr.
(Photo Credit Anne Arundel County Police Department)

Officers were already in the area of the mall conducting holiday patrols when they found the two men.

Williamson was arrested and charged with armed robbery, robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and theft from $100 to under $1500.

Legette was arrested and served with an open arrest warrant through Harford County, police said.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

