Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore DPW officials say more than 564 gallons of sewage overflow occurred on Thursday in Herring Run.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore DPW officials say more than 564 gallons of sewage overflow occurred on Thursday in Herring Run.
Heavy rains over the weekend led to sewage overflows located at 500 North Point Rd in Herring Run on November 21.
Baltimore DPW has advised avoiding direct contact with the water impacted by the overflow.
For updates on the overflow, click here.
For information on impaired waterways in Baltimore City, please call 410-545-6541.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.