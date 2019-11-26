  • WJZ 13On Air

(WJZ) — A.C. Moore, an arts and crafts retailer, will be closing all of its stores nationwide, including more than a dozen locations in Maryland and Virginia.

The company announced Monday that it will close 145 of its stores, including the 10 stores in Maryland and several in Virginia.

Nicole Crafts, its parent company, said in a press release that it was “very difficult for us to operate and compete on a national level.”

Near Baltimore, there are stores in White Marsh. Bel Air and Glen Burnie.

