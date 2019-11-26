Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Schools announced Tuesday that Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and Western High School will be closed for students Wednesday due to ongoing repairs in the buildings.
However, Baltimore City Schools said that staff should report to the Professional Development Center.
