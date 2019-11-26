BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a great day to be a Ravens fan! The team is coming off its seventh straight win after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in primetime.

WJZ spoke with fans across town who are soaking it all in this season.

“Last night I was yelling at the team on my TV,” one Ravens fan said.

“They’re doing their thing this year, they are like the hottest thing ever.” another said.

Even Gov. Larry Hogan had something to say.

“I’m going to start out by saying, how bout them Ravens,” Hogan said. “Man, that was great!”

“I saw the score of the game on TV this morning, and I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s go!” a fan told WJZ.

Linebacker Matthew Judon said that there is plenty to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

“We’re just enjoying the moment, and we’re staying focused one game at a time,” Judon said.

Fans are hopeful the team will be in Miami, playing in the Super Bowl this February.

“Big trust,” a fan said.

The Ravens look to extend their winning-streak Sunday at home against the 49ers.