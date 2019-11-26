Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — The White House was on lockdown for 20 minutes Tuesday morning after an unauthorized aircraft was reported in the vicinity.
All Capitol buildings were also on lockdown and staffers arriving were not allowed inside.
However, the all-clear was given and officials said the aircraft was not a threat.
DEVELOPING: White House is currently on lockdown and the Capitol is being evacuated https://t.co/rNy6y83BBZ pic.twitter.com/watampZu0y
— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 26, 2019
