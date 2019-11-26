  • WJZ 13On Air

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — The White House was on lockdown for 20 minutes Tuesday morning after an unauthorized aircraft was reported in the vicinity.

All Capitol buildings were also on lockdown and staffers arriving were not allowed inside.

A uniformed Secret Service officer patrols the grounds at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 26, 2019, during an air space violation. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

However, the all-clear was given and officials said the aircraft was not a threat.

 

This story is developing, stay with WJZ for the latest. 

