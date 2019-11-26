ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A woman was seriously injured after what officials describe as a “metal stake’ flew through her windshield while she was driving along I-495 in Rockville Tuesday morning.
Pete Piringer, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman, initially said the woman was impaled by the metal stake, but after being examined by doctors it looks to be an impact injury.
Update – @mdsp advise upon assessment at hospital, impact injury. Object did strike patient/driver & position looked impaled, likely only minor injuries. Impact injuries as compared to ‘impaled’. More of trauma due to mechanism (the way it happened) @MDSP Rockville investigating https://t.co/kK5Oy4zHM0
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 26, 2019
The woman was driving along the outer loop of I-496 when a 3-foot long, 4-inch wide piece of steel flew into her windshield.
It took crews 15 minutes to get the woman out of the car. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
