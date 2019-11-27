Filed Under:Baltimore News, Free Parking, Local TV, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Jack Young announced discounted parking around Baltimore for the holidays.

Discounted parking will be available Nov. 30 through Jan. 19 at ten city-owned parking garages.

Some free parking will also be available starting on Black Friday.

The mayor is hoping to encourage people to shop downtown and support local businesses.

“Residents from across the region travel to Baltimore City to do their holiday shopping including, Black Friday as well as Small Business Saturday, and we are delighted to support these events with free and discounted parking,” said Young in a statement.

“By offering residents and visitors alike discounted parking it allows consumers to spend less on parking and more on their family and friends. At my direction, the Parking Authority of Baltimore City (PABC) – in coordination with Baltimore Main Streets – is instituting free on-street parking the Friday through Sunday following Thanksgiving. Additionally, PABC will be offering discounted parking at ten city-owned garages on weekends between November 30 and January 19. Many of these garages are in or near Main Street areas.”

Free parking will be available along Baltimore Main Streets neighborhoods including Belair-Edison, East Monument Street, Federal Hill, Fell’s Point, Hamilton-Lauraville, Highlandtown, Pennsylvania Avenue, Pigtown and Waverly on this Friday, November 29, Saturday, November 30, and Sunday, December 1 (small business weekend) only. Discounted parking will be offered in select garages. Stipulations include:

  • In effect Saturdays and Sundays
  • Rates are good for up to 24 hours of parking
  • Promotion runs November 30, 2019 through January 19, 2020
  • Garage discounts available only through online reservations at BaltimoreParking.com
  • Certain exceptions apply

Garage Name

Address

Discounted Rate (up to 24 hrs)

Regular Rate (up to 24 hrs)

Exceptions

Caroline Street

805 S. Caroline St.

$1

$5

Fleet & Eden

501 S. Eden St.

$1

$4

Baltimore Street

15 Guilford Ave.

$3

$6

Market Center

221 N. Paca St.

$3

$9

Closed Sunday

Franklin Street

15 W. Franklin St.

$4

$5

St. Paul Street

200 St. Paul Place

$4

$5

Little Italy

400 S. Central Ave.

$4

$5

Arena

99 S. Howard St.

$10

$22

Arena Event Days

Ravens Home Game Days

Penn Station

1511 N. Charles St.

$10

$23

West Street

40 E. West St.

$10

$15

Ravens Home Game Days

