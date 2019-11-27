BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Jack Young announced discounted parking around Baltimore for the holidays.
Discounted parking will be available Nov. 30 through Jan. 19 at ten city-owned parking garages.
Some free parking will also be available starting on Black Friday.
The mayor is hoping to encourage people to shop downtown and support local businesses.
“Residents from across the region travel to Baltimore City to do their holiday shopping including, Black Friday as well as Small Business Saturday, and we are delighted to support these events with free and discounted parking,” said Young in a statement.
“By offering residents and visitors alike discounted parking it allows consumers to spend less on parking and more on their family and friends. At my direction, the Parking Authority of Baltimore City (PABC) – in coordination with Baltimore Main Streets – is instituting free on-street parking the Friday through Sunday following Thanksgiving. Additionally, PABC will be offering discounted parking at ten city-owned garages on weekends between November 30 and January 19. Many of these garages are in or near Main Street areas.”
Free parking will be available along Baltimore Main Streets neighborhoods including Belair-Edison, East Monument Street, Federal Hill, Fell’s Point, Hamilton-Lauraville, Highlandtown, Pennsylvania Avenue, Pigtown and Waverly on this Friday, November 29, Saturday, November 30, and Sunday, December 1 (small business weekend) only. Discounted parking will be offered in select garages. Stipulations include:
- In effect Saturdays and Sundays
- Rates are good for up to 24 hours of parking
- Promotion runs November 30, 2019 through January 19, 2020
- Garage discounts available only through online reservations at BaltimoreParking.com
- Certain exceptions apply
|
Garage Name
|
Address
|
Discounted Rate (up to 24 hrs)
|
Regular Rate (up to 24 hrs)
|
Exceptions
|
Caroline Street
|
805 S. Caroline St.
|
$1
|
$5
|
–
|
Fleet & Eden
|
501 S. Eden St.
|
$1
|
$4
|
–
|
Baltimore Street
|
15 Guilford Ave.
|
$3
|
$6
|
–
|
Market Center
|
221 N. Paca St.
|
$3
|
$9
|
Closed Sunday
|
Franklin Street
|
15 W. Franklin St.
|
$4
|
$5
|
–
|
St. Paul Street
|
200 St. Paul Place
|
$4
|
$5
|
–
|
Little Italy
|
400 S. Central Ave.
|
$4
|
$5
|
–
|
Arena
|
99 S. Howard St.
|
$10
|
$22
|
Arena Event Days
Ravens Home Game Days
|
Penn Station
|
1511 N. Charles St.
|
$10
|
$23
|
–
|
West Street
|
40 E. West St.
|
$10
|
$15
|
Ravens Home Game Days
