BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Your furry family friend doesn’t want to be left out from the Thanksgiving table this year.
Dr. Marianne Bailey, of Queenstown Veterinary Hospital, offers some advice about how you can let your pet enjoy the holiday with your family.
If you feed your pet special food on Thanksgiving, it should be in small amounts, bland and or lean, Dr. Bailey said.
Make sure to keep gum, purses, and plates with food on it out of reach from your pets to prevent them from eating something that could cause them harm, she added.
Here’s a list of foods for your pets to enjoy and what to avoid:
Thanksgiving Food You Can Feed Your Pets
- Turkey (unseasoned/cooked)
- Sweet Potatoes
- Green Beans (raw)
- Carrots (unseasoned)
- Pumpkin
- Apples
- Bread (baked)
- Corn
- Eggs (cooked)
Thanksgiving Food You Should Not Feed Your Pet
- Gravy/Butter
- Bread (raw)
- Stuffing
- Ham
- Marshmallow
- Bones/Fats/Skin
- Desserts
- Onions
- Garlic
- Grapes/Raisins
- Cranberry
- Turkey (raw)
- Green Beans (cooked)
- Mushrooms
- Cake
- Alcohol
- Mashed Potatoes
- Corn (on the cob)
- Nuts
- Eggs (raw)
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
