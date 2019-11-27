PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are investigating after Edwin Gustavo Henriquez of Severn allegedly fired shots into the air while standing in the middle of a roadway Tuesday night.
Officers reported to the 7800 block of East Shore Road for reported shots fired by a man standing in a roadway on November 26 at 7:05 p.m.
Physical evidence of a gun being fired was reported found at the scene.
While interviewing the witnesses, officers received another call for shots fired at the corner of Chaucer Court and Saltwood Glen, according to police.
Henriquez was taken into custody and his gun was recovered by police, after an on foot pursuit in the woods on Sutherland Court.
No injuries have been reported.
He is charged with two counts loaded handgun on person, two counts handgun on person, two counts minor possession of firearm, fourth-degree burglary and reckless endangerment.
Anyone with any additional information is asked to call 410-222-6145 or 410-222-4700.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
