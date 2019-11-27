Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You can bet on the Ravens and their quarterback Lamar Jackson.
After the team’s 7th consecutive win, the Ravens have replaced the Patriots as the team most likely to win the Super Bowl, according to simulations.
The New England Patriots were at the lead for the last 12 weeks.
According to SportsLine simulations, the Baltimore Ravens are the new frontrunners, despite the Patriot’s 10-1 record.
SportsLine gives the Ravens a 27.1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
