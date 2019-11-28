



Morgan State University’s ‘Magnificent Marching Machine’ made its Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade debut.

The marching band kicked off the parade Thursday.

“M3 is about to bring you so much heat!” the university tweeted before they took the parade route.

The band took to the street just ahead of the Green Giant float.

Yes, it’s the windiest #MacysThanksgivingDayParade in history.

However, the balloons will fly! In fact, since the parade has commenced, temperatures have only hovered around 49 degrees. In all, there’s no need to worry NYC; M3 is about to bring you so much heat.#MorganOnSocial pic.twitter.com/4rVdVUHoi8 — Morgan State University (@MorganStateU) November 28, 2019

Morgan State University was the first HBCU in Maryland to ever perform in the parade’s history.

“I think it gives us a chance to step out in the world but for the rest of the HBCU culture,” First Base Drummer Jasmyn Toon said.

They’re not just performing, but leading the parade off as the first band.

The band is called, “The Magnificent Marching Machine,” but Band Director Melvin Miles calls it “The Spirit of The University.”

“It carries the spirit and it carries all the energy of the University,” said Miles.

He says their sound and their steps set them apart from others.

https://twitter.com/MorganStateU/status/1200047946810740738