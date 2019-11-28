Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating a shooting and a homicide in Baltimore on Thanksgiving.
Around 9:36 a.m., officers were called to the 1900 block of Ramsey Street for a shooting. Officers found a 42-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to both legs.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
A 20-year-old woman was found dead Thursday morning in West Baltimore. She had trauma to her head.
So far this year there have been 312 homicides in Baltimore and 707 non-fatal shootings.
Anyone with information should call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
