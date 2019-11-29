Comments
BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Happy Black Fur-iday!
The Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter is waiving adoption fees from Friday to Sunday with extended hours on Friday for you to come find your new best pal.
The fees are waived for all pets in their shelter, foster care and store locations.
Hours will be extended from 1-6 p.m. Friday and will be open Saturday and Sunday from 11-4 p.m.
Adopters must bring a valid photo ID, and are responsible for a $10 microchip fee and $10 license fee for Baltimore City residents.
