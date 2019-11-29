  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Adoption, Animal adoption, Animals, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Black Friday, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Happy Black Fur-iday!

The Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter is waiving adoption fees from Friday to Sunday with extended hours on Friday for you to come find your new best pal.

The fees are waived for all pets in their shelter, foster care and store locations.

Hours will be extended from 1-6 p.m. Friday and will be open Saturday and Sunday from 11-4 p.m.

Adopters must bring a valid photo ID, and are responsible for a $10 microchip fee and $10 license fee for Baltimore City residents.

 

Comments