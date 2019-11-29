



For 30 years, the Festival of Trees has displayed beautiful works of Christmas Cheer at the Timonium Fairgrounds.

“You should come, it’s really fun. There’s a lot of music. You can see a lot of things… eat food, go shopping” Cooper Chasm said.

Chasm has a list of folks to buy for- family and furry friends.

“My mom, my grandma, my dog,” he said. “I was looking to buy some treats for my dog, and like, clothes for my mom.”

For Harper Jordan, this celebration is twofold.

“This is a special day for me because this is my birthday,” Jordan said. “And since my birthday is when near everybody is away, we have to do my birthday party early so my friends can come.”

But this is the season of giving, and everything goes to the Kennedy Krieger Institute. The proceeds from every single tree, wreath and gingerbread house go toward sponsoring the 25,000 patients a year that Kennedy Krieger treats.

“Kennedy Kriger does a great, great job,” Paul Glaudeman, whose daughter was treated at Kennedy Krieger, said. “They deserve as much support as we could give them.”

Volunteers expect 50-55,000 people to walk through this weekend- and with every ticket sold, every tree bought, more patients are receiving care.

The Festival of Trees runs Nov. 29 through Dec. 1. To purchase your tickets, click here.