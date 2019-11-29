Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A man is being charged with assault and weapons charges after he allegedly threatened a gas station clerk with a knife late Thursday night.
At around 11:55 p.m., officers responded to the Exxon located on the 6500 block of Ritchie Highway for an assault.
The suspect, identified as 52-year-old Francis Taggart, of Glen Burnie, had entered the store and bought cigarettes, and then asked for a lighter.
When he was told the store didn’t sell lighters, he brandished a knife and threatened the clerk.
He was apprehended on the scene, police said.
Taggart is charged with first and second-degree assault, concealing a dangerous weapon, and intent to injure with a dangerous weapon.
