BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Ravens win at home against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday would set a franchise regular-season record for most consecutive wins.

That is just one of many milestones in reach for the team this week.

Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram II, Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews have the chance to tie/set individual records. Take a quick look:

Lamar Jackson

Three passing touchdowns by Lamar Jackson this week would tie the franchise record for most consecutive games with at least three touchdown passes. Vinny Testaverde currently holds the record which he set in 1996.

Mark Ingram II

Mark Ingram needs three touchdowns to tie Ray Rice for the franchise’s single-season record. Rice had 15 touchdowns back in 2011.

Marquise Brown

Marquise Brown needs two touchdowns to set the Ravens’ single-season record by a rookie, currently shared by wide receiver Marlon Brown in 2013 and Torrey Smith in 2011.

Mark Andrews

Two receiving touchdowns by Mark Andrews would break the single-season franchise record by a tight end currently held by Dennis Pitta in 2012 and Todd Heap in 2005.

Ravens Offense

The Ravens offense needs 24 points to break the franchise single-season record of 409, which was set in 2014. The Ravens are on pace to score 561 points in 2019, which would ranks as the fourth most in NFL single-season history.

