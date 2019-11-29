Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Before each Ravens home game, WJZ spotlights some All-Star tailgaters on our Purple Preview show.
This week, we check in with a group from Anne Arundel County that throws one of the biggest pregame parties around the stadium.
The group said it prepares for its tailgate the Tuesday or Wednesday before a Sunday home game.
“We’ve been tailgating since the Ravens came back to town. We started with a little conversion van years ago, then we moved up to the RV.”
The Ravens clash with the 49ers at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.
Stay with WJZ all season long for your Ravens coverage.
You must log in to post a comment.