BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Before each Ravens home game, WJZ spotlights some All-Star tailgaters on our Purple Preview show.

This week, we check in with a group from Anne Arundel County that throws one of the biggest pregame parties around the stadium.

The group said it prepares for its tailgate the Tuesday or Wednesday before a Sunday home game.

“We’ve been tailgating since the Ravens came back to town. We started with a little conversion van years ago, then we moved up to the RV.”

The Ravens clash with the 49ers at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Stay with WJZ all season long for your Ravens coverage.

